Independence Sites Waive Fees on Museum Day

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Some tourist attractions in Independence will be waiving entrance fees for one day later his month.



Independence officials say in a news release that five of the city's attractions will be free on Saturday, Sept. 29, as part of National Museum Day. The event is coordinated by the Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C.



The five Independence sites that will waive entrance fees are the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum, the National Frontier Trails Museum, the Puppetry Arts Institute, the Vaile Museum and the Bingham-Waggoner Estate.



The city says visitors must get the free pass by printing a special ticket from the Smithsonian website. Each pass is good for one museum visit for two people, with a limit of one free ticket per household.