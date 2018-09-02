Independence woman accused of trying to hire hit man

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - An Independence woman has been arrested after authorities said she solicited a hit man to kill her former son-in-law over a custody dispute involving her grandchildren.

According to court documents, 61-year-old Teresa Owen appeared in federal court Wednesday and was ordered to be held in custody without bond. The affidavit said an unidentified person told Independence police he had received an envelope from Owen containing $100 and a note providing the name and address of the intended victim.

The affidavit said that at a second meeting with an undercover Kansas City officer, Owen provided $200 and photographs of her son-in-law. Authorities said she told the officer her son-in-law was blocking her from seeing her grandchildren, and reiterated that she wanted to go through with the plan.

It is not immediately clear if she has an attorney.