Independence woman dies in apartment building fire

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Fire officials say a woman has died in a fire at an Independence apartment building.

KMBC-TV reports the fire was reported about 5 a.m. Thursday. Residents in four of the five-unit building were able to escape but an older woman who lived on the first floor was not able to get out.

Firefighters forced their way in and brought the woman out, but they were unable to revive her.

The woman's identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.