Independence woman has foot amputated after bulldog attack

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — An Independence woman has had her foot amputated after being attacked by her 110-pound American bulldog.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/1SCYUni ) that 55-year-old Dora Pennington's condition worsened during an operation to remove a foot that was badly damaged. She remained in the hospital Tuesday.

During the attack, Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputies answered the call for help and killed the dog. They report the animal was still "actively aggressive" when they arrived at the scene.

Deputies say both of Pennington's feet were severely damaged, much of her hair was ripped out and most of her clothing was torn off. They used a tourniquet on one of her legs.

The dog's remains will be tested for rabies. Independence Animal Control officers say the dog bit two people previously.