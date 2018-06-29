Indians Against Columbus Day

ST. LOUIS (AP) - On this Columbus Day, an American Indian in St. Louis is calling for the nation not to celebrate it. Dana Klar is director of the Kathryn M. Buder Center for American Indian Studies at Washington University in St. Louis. Klar is also a member of the United Houma Nation. She says that while many Americans recognize Columbus Day as part of their cultural heritage, indigenous people hold a very different view. The arrival of Columbus and those who followed meant that large numbers of American Indians were wiped out by disease and genocide. Today, the state of Minnesota does not celebrate Columbus Day and in South Dakota, Columbus Day is known as Native American Day. Klar says it's time for the rest of the nation to follow suit.