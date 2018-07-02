Indians beat Royals for 9th Straight Home Win

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Orlando Cabrera's three-run double in the first inning made things easier for Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin and the AL Central-leading Indians won their ninth straight at home, 7-2 Wednesday night over the slumping Kansas City Royals.

Cabrera hit a bases-loaded double off Jeff Francis (0-3) as the Indians jumped to a 5-0 lead. That was all the support Tomlin (4-0) would need in sending Kansas City to its fifth straight loss.

Tomlin gave up solo homers to Jeff Francoeur and Mike Aviles in the second, but blanked Kansas City over the next four. The right-hander allowed five hits and has gone at least five innings in each of his first 17 appearances in the majors -- a club record.