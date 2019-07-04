Indians Blank Royals
KANSAS CITY - The Indians shut out the Royals in game two of their series Wednesday, 4-0.
Cleveland got the ball rolling in the third inning when Roberto Perez scored on a wid pitch by Danny Duffy. Carlos Santana then hit a home run in the fourth inning to put the Indians up, 2-0.
The game remained quiet until Perez slammed a two-run home run in the eighth inning.
Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger threw six scoreless innings and struck out nine to earn the win.
The Indians go for a sweep Thursday afternoon at 12:15 when the teams complete their series at Kauffman Stadium.
