Indians Rally for Win Over Royals

CLEVELAND (AP) - Michael Brantley's sacrifice fly capped Cleveland's three-run eighth inning, rallying the Indians to a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Held to one run and three hits over seven innings by Ervin Santana, the Indians finally strung something together in the eighth off Kelvin Herrera (3-5) and Tim Collins. Michael Bourn and Jason Kipnis delivered RBI hits before Brantley drove in Mike Aviles with the go-ahead run.

Cody Allen (2-0), whose throwing error in the eighth helped the Royals take a 3-1 lead, got the win. Vinnie Pestano gave up three singles and a walk in the ninth but managed to get his second save.