Indians rough up Danny Duffy, roll to 10-3 win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Just about everyone in the Cleveland lineup drove in a run, Carlos Carrasco tossed seven sharp innings and the Indians rolled to a 10-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Brandon Moss homered and added a two-run double to lead the charge, but six other Indians also drove in runs, helping Carrasco (4-2) end a three-game skid against the Royals.

He gave up a two-run homer to Kendrys Morales, but otherwise shut down a Kansas City lineup that returned hot-hitting outfielder Lorenzo Cain from a two-game suspension.

Cleveland had already taken a 4-0 lead when Danny Duffy (2-1) was yanked after facing five batters without getting an out in the second. The Royals' bullpen briefly slowed the onslaught, but the Indians added four more runs in the seventh to put the game away.