Indians-Royals game suspended in 10th inning

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Royals have reclaimed first place in the American League Central, although they did so without winning on Sunday.

The Royals were trailing Cleveland 4-2 in the bottom of the 10th when play was suspended by rain. Indians third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall snapped a 2-2 tie with a two-run double, one inning after Royals outfielder Alex Gordon extended the game with a solo homer.

The game will resume on Sept. 22 in Cleveland before the start of a three-game series.

The outcome puts the Royals a half-game ahead of Detroit and keeps the Indians 3 ½ games off the pace.

The Tigers lost their share of first place by committing a season-high four errors in a 6-2 loss to the White Sox in Chicago. Detroit starter Rick Porcello was thwarted in his bid to become the season's third 16-game winner, allowing six runs - three earned - over 6 2/3 innings. He was outpitched by Jose Quintana, who gave up two runs in seven innings.