Indians walk off in the 9th, down Royals 2-1

1 year 9 months 6 days ago Tuesday, September 20 2016 Sep 20, 2016 Tuesday, September 20, 2016 9:19:24 PM CDT September 20, 2016 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-hitter Brandon Guyer doubled in a run with two outs in the ninth inning, helping the Cleveland Indians move closer to an AL Central title with a 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Guyer's hit off Joakim Soria landed just fair in the right-field corner and scored Coco Crisp. Guyer was the third pinch-hitter of the inning used by manager Terry Francona.

Cleveland led Detroit by seven games in the division entering Tuesday.

Brian Flynn (1-2) walked Jose Ramirez to start the ninth, and then fumbled a bunt by Crisp, batting for Lonnie Chisenhall, down the first-base line for an error. A few batters later, Guyer delivered the winner.

Andrew Miller (9-1) struck out three during 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Kansas City, the reigning World Series champions, can be eliminated from contention in the division if they lose to Cleveland on Wednesday night.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 15 active weather alerts
8am 76°
9am 77°
10am 78°
11am 79°