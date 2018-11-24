Indians Win 7-3 as Kansas City Struggles

CLEVELAND - Jeremy Guthrie (5-7) only lasted 4 innings allowing 6 earned runs with 5 strikeouts as the Kansas City Royals lose to the Cleveland Indians 7-3 on Saturday night.

Guthrie looked to the offense to help out, but the offense was just as ineffective only going 1-11 with runners in scoring position. Danny Valencia was one of the bright sports for the offense going 3-4 with a run and RBI.

The day was summed up for the Royals when Valencia, Alcides Escobar and Jarrod Dyson all reached base in the top of the ninth. Lorenzo Cain then struck out and Eric Hosmer followed up by grounding into a game ending double play.

Cleveland's T.J. House (2-1) recorded his first major league win during his seventh start. He gave up nine hits, struck out three with no walks and gave up three in six and two-thirds.

Michael Brantley continued his hot streak with one RBI on three hits for the Indians.

The Royals are in second, 4 games back, and the Indians are in third, 7 games back from the Detroit Tigers.

The Royals look to take the series on Sunday afternoon at 12:05 PM against the Indians before heading to Tampa Bay to take on the Rays. Probable pitchers for tomorrow's rubber match are red-hot Danny Duffy (5-7) going up against one of the most reliable starters in Cleveland, Corey Kluber (7-6).