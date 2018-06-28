Indictment Alleges Real Estate Firm Stole $2.8 Million from HUD

A grand jury indictment said Novel Brown took the money over a five-year period by using a complicated financial shell game. Brown is not listed in the phone book. The indictment said Brown was president of a company that sold some HUD properties in Missouri. The company allegedly closed on houses, but did not pass on the money to HUD. The indictment also accuses Brown of taking money from his employees' 401K plan. He is expected to appear in federal court next week and could spend 45 years in prison if convicted.