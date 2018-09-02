Individuals and Groups Receive Fitness Awards

COLUMBIA- Fourteen residents and groups received awards Wednesday evening for their contributions to physical fitness and health.

The 2011 Mayor's Fitness Awards Ceremony was held in Columbia City Hall. Ward 3 Council Representative Gary Kespohl presented the awards to the winners.

The Mayor's Council on Physical Fitness and Health designed the awards to recognize individuals and groups that have made a commitment to their personal health or fitness. Winners are divided into five categories, including fitness, mentor, weight loss, smoking cessation and youth. This year, the council hasn't received any nominations for smoking cessation.

The council hopes more people will lead healthier lives and take part in regular physical activities.

The Health & Fitness Expo, named Commit 2 Fit, will take place this Sunday in Stephens Lake Park. Interactive events will include Zumba, Jazzercise, body combat, Tai Chi and Yoga. Kids can enjoy face painting, balloon activities and other sports contests.