Indonesian Bird Flu Worsens

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

He says they're trying to fix a "leak in the roof, and there's a storm." The country has averaged a human bird flu death every two and a-half days through this month. That rate could soon make Indonesia the world's hardest-hit country. A WHO spokesman says "the virus is in animals almost everywhere." And he says Indonesia's problems are compounded by "the lack of effective attention" to the problem. One epidemiologist calls the scattered bureacracies across the sprawling island nation "breathtaking." He says leaders' "power only extends to the wall of their office." Experts are worried by the bird flu deaths of six of seven family members in Sumatra. An eighth family member was buried before samples were retrieved. Experts suspect the relatives caught the flu from human-to-human contact.