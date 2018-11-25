Indoor Kan. Gardeners Claim Pot Search Was Illegal

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two former CIA employees whose suburban Kansas City home was unsuccessfully searched for marijuana claim they were illegally targeted, possibly because they had purchased indoor growing supplies to raise vegetables.

Adelyn and Robert Harte sued Thursday to obtain records and are considering a federal civil rights lawsuit.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office searched the Harte's Leawood, Kan., home April 20. That's the day marijuana users have long designated to celebrate the drug. It's also a popular day for drug raids.

Attorney Cheryl Pilate says no drugs were found and she wants to know why the home was searched. She suspects it's because the couple was growing tomatoes and squash in their basement.

County and city officials declined to comment.