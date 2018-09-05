Industrial Explosives Found APAC Offices

COLUMBIA - APAC-Missouri said an investigation at their Columbia offices on Monday afternoon was triggered after workers found a magazine of industrial explosives. No injuries or explosions were reported. Workers were performing a cleanup and discovered the explosives. The Boone County Fire Protection District and Mid-Missouri Bomb Squad were dispatched to handle the materials. APAC said they don't know how the explosives ended up on their property as they do not use explosives at the Columbia facility.

The Boone County Fire Protection District estimated the explosives are 25 to 30 years old. While the investigation was active, the Missouri State Highway Patrol shut down U.S. Highway 63 in both directions for approximately 90 minutes. KOMU sent a reporter to the scene for further investigation and will have more details as the evening progresses.