Infant Care Group says Medicaid Cuts are Straining Agency

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis nonprofit group that makes house-calls for babies and poor mothers is seeing a staggering rise in its caseload. The group's founder thinks state Medicaid cuts might be to blame. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Nurses for Newborns is having a hard time keeping pace with demand for its services. It has a staff of 50 registered nurses but is still asking hospitals to send fewer referrals. Founder Sharon Rohrbach says the group's caseload spiked when state Medicaid cuts took effect. She says demand has stayed higher ever since. The group hasn't turned any patients away, but is looking for new sources of funding.