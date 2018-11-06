Infant Dies at Lanagan Home

LANAGAN (AP) - Authorities in southwest Missouri are investigating the second death of an infant at a McDonald County home in slightly more than a year.

KZRG Radio reports sheriff's deputies were called to a home in Lanagan on Sunday morning about an unresponsive 2-month-old girl. The infant was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Chief Deputy David Roark says the mother told investigators she fell asleep and rolled over on the baby while breast-feeding her in bed. Roark says the mother lost a 2-month-old baby in the same manner in January 2013.

Sheriff's officers plan to present their findings in the latest death to the McDonald County prosecutor for possible charges. Roark says two other children in the home have been placed in foster care.