Infant Formula Now Suspected in Illinois Case

CHICAGO (AP) - An Illinois infant is recovering from the same unusual bacterial infection that prompted a nationwide voluntary recall of baby formula.The Illinois Department of Public Health said Thursday an Illinois infant contracted the infection Cronobacter sakazakii. Such illnesses are rare.

It's unclear whether the Illinois child drank any of the type of formula removed from more than 3,000 stores nationwide by Wal-Mart. Health officials say the Illinois infant was fed several types of powdered infant formula.

Wal-Mart pulled the Enfamil Newborn formula as a precaution after a newborn in Lebanon, Missouri who consumed it died.

Investigators are trying to identify the source of the Illinois infant's infection.

Health officials are reminding parents and caregivers to follow safety guidelines when preparing formula, including boiling the water used to mix it.