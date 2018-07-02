Infant's Body Found Near University of Central Missouri Campus

By: The Associated Press

WARRENSBURG (AP) - Police are investigating the discovery of an infant's body in a recreation area near the University of Central Missouri campus in Warrensburg.

Two college biology students found the body Tuesday afternoon inside a cave at Pertle Springs, a 300-acre university-owned recreation area.

The Kansas City Star reported the students, who were studying snakes inside the cave, found the body Tuesday afternoon on a pile of trash.

University spokesman Jeff Murphy says people on the campus are stunned and want to know what happened.