Infante drives in 7 runs as Royals down Indians 8-4

CLEVELAND (AP) - Omar Infante drove in a career-high seven runs and the Kansas City Royals overcame some early sloppiness for an 8-4 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night.

Infante, a veteran infielder making his first start in 11 days, hit a three-run homer in the second inning off Corey Kluber (8-14), added a two-run double in the fifth after the Indians pulled their ace and a two-run single in the seventh.

Infante also had a sacrifice and nearly matched the offensive output of teammate Mike Moustakas, who set a team record with nine RBIs on Saturday against Baltimore. Needing a triple to hit for the cycle, Infante lined out to center field in the ninth.