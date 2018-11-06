Infante's 6 RBIs Carry Royals Past Orioles 9-3

BALTIMORE (AP) - Omar Infante homered and tied a career high with six RBIs, James Shields pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the Kansas City Royals coasted to a 9-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Nori Aoki scored three runs for the Royals, who took two of three from Baltimore to conclude a 3-4 road trip that began in Cleveland. Kansas City is 12-0 when scoring at least four runs and 0-12 when scoring three runs or fewer.

Infante hit a run-scoring groundout in the first inning, a sacrifice fly in the third, a two-run double in the fifth and a two-run shot in the seventh. He entered with one home run and 11 RBIs in 21 games.

