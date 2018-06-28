Infante's Single in 9th Lifts Royals Over Angels

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Omar Infante delivered another big hit against the Angels, singling home the winning run with one out in the ninth inning to send the Kansas City Royals over Los Angeles 5-4 Sunday.

Lorenzo Cain hit three doubles for the Royals, finishing with four hits and two RBIs.

An error by second baseman Howie Kendrick set up the game-ending hit by Infante, whose grand slam Friday night helped beat the Angels.

Infante's single came against Los Angeles newcomer Jason Grilli (0-3). Pittsburgh traded its former closer to the Angels on Friday.

Greg Holland (1-2) struck out two in the ninth.