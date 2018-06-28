Infante's slam sends Royals to 8-6 win over Angels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Omar Infante capped a seven-run inning with his first career grand slam, and the Kansas City Royals held on to beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-6 on a rough Friday night for starting pitchers.

Jason Vargas and Angels counterpart Matt Shoemaker (5-2) combined to give up 14 runs on 20 hits - four of them home runs. Neither got an out in the fifth inning.

Michael Mariot (1-0) picked up with his first career win with 1 1-3 innings of relief, and Greg Holland earned his 23rd save by tossing a perfect ninth.

Salvador Perez had three hits while Lorenzo Cain, Billy Butler and Alex Gordon each drove in a run for Kansas City, which ended the Angels' six-game winning streak despite limping into the series having lost six of seven.