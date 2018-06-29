Infielder Alex Cora Agrees with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Light-hitting infielder Alex Cora has agreed to a minor league contract with the St. Louis Cardinals and would get an $800,000 deal if added to the 40-man roster.

The 36-year-old played all four infield positions last season for the Washington Nationals while appearing in 91 games and making 16 starts at third base. He hit .224 with six doubles, a triple and six RBIs in 156 at-bats.

Primarily a middle infielder, Cora also has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Texas Rangers in 14 seasons. The left-handed hitter, who has a .243 career batting average, is among 20 non-roster invitees to spring training.

His agreement was announced Monday.