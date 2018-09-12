INFOGRAPHIC: One Year After Record Snowfall Hit Mid-Missouri

MID-MISSOURI - Wednesday marked the anniversary after foot-and-a-half deep snow hit mid-Missouri. It took days to clean it all up. The storm stranded people in their homes, stalled travelers for days, and closed the Columbia airport for nearly a week. In the end, it cost local and state government millions to clean it all up and get the area moving again.

Here is a visual tale of what came to be of "Snowpocalypse."