Information Released on Shooting Suspect

ROLLA- According to Missouri Case Net and Oklahoma State Courts Network, the Rolla gunman suspect has a previous criminal record. Case Net has records of Cody Nathaniel Willcoxson, 31, was charged with stealing a motor vehicle in 1998.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the suspect has been convicted of assisting the escape of a prisoner, escape from county jail, burglary in the second degree, and escape. He served a term of seven years in Oklahoma for those charges.

The suspect is described as 5'10" weighing approximately 180 pounds with sandy blonde hair.