Initiative Aims to Draw Young Professionals to KC

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Some of Kansas City's biggest businesses are backing an effort to lure young professionals to town by offering events appealing to their generation.

The Kansas City Star reports the LiveKC initiative is being spearheaded by Sporting Kansas City chief executive Robb Heineman and Cerner co-founder and Sporting owner Cliff Illig.

Sprint Corp. and Hallmark Cards Inc. are among other big-name sponsors.

LiveKC's first event is called "Fiery Stick Open," a July festival that will give 150 people a chance to win $1 million if they can get a hole-in-one on a 170-yard par 3 golf hole on the Liberty Memorial's north lawn.

Organizers hope to re-create the raucous atmosphere at the 16th hole of the Phoenix Open PGA tournament, described as "a haven for lunatics and loudness."