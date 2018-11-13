Initiatives OKed for Petition Gathering

One measure would ask voters to restore this year's Medicaid cuts by Gov. Blunt and the Republican-led Legislature.

The other would amend the Missouri Constitution to revamp the state's educational system at a projected cost of $3.5 billion. The amendment would scrap local taxes for public schools and make the state solely responsible for funding elementary and secondary education plus the first two years of college. It would also allow public money to go to religious schools, authorize school vouchers, and give private schools a share of lottery and casino revenue.