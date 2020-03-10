Injured Bald Eagle Rescued in Lake Ozark
LAKE OZARK (AP) - A bald eagle with an injured wing has been rescued from a roadside in the Osage National Golf Resort. Lake Ozark police Chief Mark Maples says a motorist driving through the golf resort spotted the injured bird along the roadside Thursday and called authorities.
The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported that police officers and a Missouri Department of Conservation agent safely captured the bird.
They determined the injury did not appear have been caused in an unlawful manner.
The bird was transported to the Raptor Rescue facility in Columbia.
