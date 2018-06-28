Injured Officer Returns to Work

Officer Curtis Brown is starting to get his old life back. Brown never doubted he'd work again. But back in January, neither his family, nor his colleagues were sure he could continue his duties as a Columbia police officer.

"While some of us may have doubted whether he'd be back, he never did seem to doubt that. And I'm convinced that positive attitude had something to do with his recovery," said Randy Boehm, Columbia Chief of Police.

Officer Brown is returning to work after his ten month rehabilitation. Officer Brown was shot in the arm while in pursuit of his colleague's killer. The man police say shot both Brown and Bowden, Richard Evans, shot himself before police caught him. Brown says although he'll never forget the call he received, he's ready to serve Columbia once again.

"For the most part, I consider.. it's a tragedy and it happened, you know, it's time to get back to work and just sort of fade into doing everyday routine things. I've gotten over most of that over the last ten months." Brown said.

Brown said he's back at work now because his recovery is coming along considerably faster than doctors projected.

The Officer Down Fund, started by friends and family of Officer Molly Bowden, has raised more than $100,000 since Bowden's death.