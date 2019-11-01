Injured Pelican Leaving World Bird Sanctuary

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

VALLEY PARK (AP) - A white pelican with an attitude is now on his own after rehabbing at the World Bird Sanctuary in suburban St. Louis. The injured pelican had been recovering at the sanctuary for the past two months. He was set free this morning near Alton, Illinois. Walter Crawford of the World Bird Sanctuary describes the pelican as, quote, "a pretty nasty little bird." Crawford says tens of thousands of white pelicans migrate over Missouri every year.