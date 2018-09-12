Injured QB Kolb, RB Wells Sit Out Arizona Practice

TEMPE, AZ (AP) -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kevin Kolb sat out practice Wednesday with a turf toe injury and said his ability to play against St. Louis on Sunday will be determined by how much his condition improves on a daily basis.

Kolb said he would be able to play with limited practice. If he can't go, the team would turn to second-year pro John Skelton, who started four games as a rookie late last season.



Running back Beanie Wells also did not practice because of a sore right knee, a problem that he will try to work through and be ready to play against the Rams as he was able to do last Sunday at Baltimore. Fullback Anthony Sherman (ankle) and tight end Rob Housler (groin) also did not practice on Wednesday.