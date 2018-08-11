Inked Up

Joel Mejias has been a tattoo artist for 13 years. He takes great pride in his work, but acknowledges this: "It's for the person who is sure of what they want," said Mejias.

Cindy is on her fourth tattoo -- a martin luther seal she plans to proudly display. But what if you could get a tattoo that down the road you could change your mind about and get it zapped with just one laser treatment?

That's what Brown University scientist, Dr. Edith Mathiowitz has come up with. A permanent but removable tattoo ink. "The idea in this new ink is to take safe pigments in different colors and different soluabilities and encapsulate them in safe polymers," said Mathiowitz.

Polymers are tiny molecules ... Microscopic. "So we entrap it inside." that's what's going on in these lab glass beakers," said Mathiowitz. "The result is having a new tattoo that can be implanted the same way they're applying tattoos and can stay there forever in a safe way because the pigment is really contained in the capsule."

"I'm not a tattoo person but I think if I wanted to experiment and I said well, if I don't like it it's just like changing hair color," said consumer Natalie Masura.

"I don't like it, I don't like the idea. We never felt the need to give someone a scar that will disappear, it just makes absolutely no sense," said Mejias.

Joel says he's not interested in the new ink. He says if people don't want something permanent, they shouldn't get a tattoo. Like it or not, the new removable tattoo ink is expected to make it to market in the next several months.

Eye Sight Concerns: A recent report says you should be concerned about your eye sight. A report from the American Academy of Ophthalmology says 43-million Americans could develop age-related eye diseases by the year 2020.

Eye diseases like mascular degeneration can lead to serious vision loss and even blindness.

The academy recommends all adults get screened regularly for eye diseases at age 40, and in more health news, you might want to keep an eye on your carb intake.

A study from Tufts University says a diet high in so-called heavy carbs can significantly increase the chances of developing eye diseases.

Heavy carbs are foods like potato chips, white bread, and various pastas.-Researchers said about 20% of eye disease cases could have been prevented with dietary changes.