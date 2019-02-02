Inmate accused of kicking sergeant at Callaway County Jail

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A man who was awaiting a court appearance for accusations of assaulting a Department of Corrections employee is accused of assaulting two officers on Sunday at the Callaway County Jail.

A sergeant said 31-year-old Shaun Alexander Rose, of East St. Louis, Illinois, kicked him approximately seven times, according to a probable cause statement. The kicks landed in the sergeant's left rib cage, forehead and right shoulder. The sergeant blocked other kicks from Rose, the statement said.

Prosecutors charged Rose with assault.

The statement said Rose was upset for being locked down. When he learned he was locked down, Rose started to beat on the door, threatened to break property in his cell, and was screaming and yelling, the statement said.

As officers tried to move Rose to another cell and Rose pulled away, the officer placed Rose on the ground. The officer said that's when Rose started kicking the sergeant, the probable cause statement said.

Video showed Rose kick the sergeant and try to place his legs around the sergeant's neck, according to the probable cause statement.

The sergeant said he believed Rose was trying to choke him by wrapping his legs around his neck, the statement said. The sergeant was taken to Fulton Medical Center where X-rays were performed on his chest, the statement said.

A news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said the sergeant was later released from the hospital.

Rose, who has an "extensive criminal history" from three states, head butted the officer and tried to bite him twice, according to the statement.

Rose was transferred to the jail from the Missouri Department of Corrections for a court hearing. Rose has since returned to the Department of Corrections, according to a news release.