Inmate at Bonne Terre Prison Dies

BONNE TERRE- A 41-year-old inmate at a state prison in the eastern Missouri town Bonne Terre is dead of what prison officials call natural causes. Officials at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center say David Koch died at 7:06 this morning at a hospital in Bonne Terre. Koch was serving a five-year sentence for forgery out of Washington County. He had been at the prison only since Aug. 9. An autopsy is planned, but superintendent James Purkett says foul play and suicide are not suspected.