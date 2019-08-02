Inmate charged with assaulting multiple officers

COLUMBIA — A man in jail for murder is accused of assaulting multiple correctional officers.

Court documents show Keaven Shaw is accused of assault on July 6 and July 20.

On July 6, Shaw assaulted a correctional officer after the officer refused to let him out to do his laundry, according to a probable cause statement. Shaw then punched the officer in the shoulder.

On July 20, the same officer let Shaw out of his cell for recreational time and to shower. Shaw then punched the officer twice, threw him on the ground, knelt over him and continued hitting his head and neck.

According to the probable cause statement, the assault only ended when another inmate intervened. Another officer arrived and Shaw punched him in the face before he returned to his cell.

Both assaults were captured on jail cameras.

Shaw is in jail for the murder of his grandmother in October 2018. Police said Shaw stabbed her in her chest while she was sitting on the couch.

Court documents showed when asked about who stabbed his grandmother, Shaw said, "It was like a dream or something, and my eyes popped open or something," describing it as weird.

Police found methamphetamine in Shaw's room after conducting a search.