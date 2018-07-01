Inmate Charged with Killing SW Missouri Couple

SPRINGFIELD - A 25-year-old inmate has been charged in the stabbing deaths of an elderly southwest Missouri couple nearly two years ago.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Jose Huckleberry was charged Tuesday in Greene County with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and burglary.

Huckleberry is accused of killing 79-year-old Donald and Helen Willingham on April 25, 2011, at their home near Springfield.

Investigators said Huckleberry told officers he entered the home intending to rob it. Helen Willingham called 911 saying an intruder was assaulting her husband. Both victims were dead when deputies arrived six minutes later.

Huckleberry is already in state prison on an unrelated burglary charge and an alleged probation violation. He had been scheduled for release later this week.