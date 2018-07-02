Inmate claims prison officials refused to stop attacks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri prison inmate is suing the state, alleging that prison officials refused to protect him from violent attacks by a cellmate.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the inmate's lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis seeks $10 million.

The inmate is from St. Louis County and is serving a 10-year sentence on a charge of attempted child kidnapping. He was also convicted of misdemeanor attempted sexual misconduct involving a child.

He claims he was attacked in 2013 while in administrative segregation at the prison in Farmington. The inmate says that over the course of more than two weeks he was beaten, raped and deprived of food by his cellmate, but prison officials never intervened.

A Missouri Department of Corrections spokesman declined comment Friday.