Inmate Death

Christopher Janis was found dead in his cell Wednesday morning. The 22-year-old Camdenton man was arrested Tuesday night on several outstanding warrants. The Camden County Sheriff's Department says Janis stopped breathing while he was sleeping, but a cellmate does not appear to be involved. An autopsy today could reveal the cause. Deputies arrested Janis after he knocked on a stranger's door claiming to have been attacked. Deputies later learned he was in an altercation earlier at his ex-girlfriend's house. Deputies say Janis refused to be treated for what appeared to be minor injuries. Sheriff John Page has asked the Drug and Crime Division of the patrol to lead the investigation.