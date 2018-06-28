Inmate Dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at the Capital Region Medical Center.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Stacy L. Russell was serving a 22-year sentence for first degree assault and armed criminal action. He began his sentence on June 27, 2002.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of his death.