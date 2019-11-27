Inmate found dead at the Jefferson City Correctional Facility

JEFFERSON CITY - An inmate was was found dead in the Jefferson City Correctional Center on Sunday, according to a news release.

73-year-old Howard Marcum was pronounced dead after being transferred to the Capital Region Medical Center.

According to the release, Marcum was serving more than 10 years for first-degree sexual assault and rape.

An autopsy will be conducted.