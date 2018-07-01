Inmate Found Dead in Southeast Missouri

By: The Associated Press

CHARLESTON (AP) - State prison officials say a 73-year-old inmate has died at the Southeast Correctional Center.

The Missouri Department of Corrections on Friday announced the death of Nelson DeCloud. He was serving a 220-year sentence for kidnapping, felonious restraint, rape and forcible sodomy from Clay County and had been imprisoned for 20 years.

An agency news release says the corrections department does not suspect foul play in DeCloud's death. Department officials could not be reached for further comment late Friday.