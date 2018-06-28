Inmate Found Dead in St. Louis Jail Cell

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis authorities are investigating after a jail inmate was found dead in his cell.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the inmate was found just before 7 a.m. Wednesday at the Medium Security Institution. There were no obvious signs for the cause of death and an autopsy is planned.

The inmate's name has not been released. City officials say he was in the cell by himself. Corrections officers checked on him during overnight rounds and didn't report any problems.