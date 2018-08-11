Inmate hangs himself; relatives question supervision
CLAYTON (AP) — Relatives of a 25-year-old St. Louis County Justice Center inmate who hanged himself are questioning why he wasn't on suicide watch.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Micah Joel Lees of Lake St. Louis was found hanging in his cell Monday. Relatives said he was taken off life support at a hospital and died Tuesday night.
Police have not disclosed why Lees was hospitalized, but relatives told the newspaper he hanged himself.
Jennifer Lees said her brother was addicted to heroin and arrested Friday on a probation violation. She believes he should have been on suicide watch.
The director of the county's Department of Justice Services declined comment until Clayton police finish their investigation.
