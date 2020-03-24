Inmate in St. Joseph correctional facility tests positive for COVID-19

ST. JOSEPH - An inmate at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The offender was admitted to a Kansas City hospital on March 19.

Before that, they were isolated since March 4 in a negative airflow chamber at the correctional center, according to the release. Any staff members who had contact with the infected person have been notified.

This is the first reported case of COVID-19 among Missouri Department of Corrections offenders.