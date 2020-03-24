Inmate in St. Joseph correctional facility tests positive for COVID-19
ST. JOSEPH - An inmate at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Corrections.
The offender was admitted to a Kansas City hospital on March 19.
Before that, they were isolated since March 4 in a negative airflow chamber at the correctional center, according to the release. Any staff members who had contact with the infected person have been notified.
This is the first reported case of COVID-19 among Missouri Department of Corrections offenders.
More News
Grid
List
ST. JOSEPH - An inmate at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph has tested positive for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Medical Center will offer drive through COVID-19 testing beginning Tuesday, March 24. The testing,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is now using Facebook Live to help answer... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Community members have started coming up with their own unique ways to contribute during a worldwide pandemic. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — There are currently 183 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, the Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - 15-year-old Vivian Spear wasn't planning on having a birthday party Saturday. She was supposed to be in... More >>
in
OMAHA, NE – You’ve probably heard the saying ‘A dog is man’s best friend’, but for Marc Abels his dog... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— With more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, local stores are offering special hours for community members... More >>
in
COLUMBIA—A Missouri Cancer Associates health care provider tested positive for COVID-19 after spending several days seeing patients in Columbia and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a series of sweeping, aggressive steps , the U.S. Federal Reserve will lend to small and... More >>
in
BOONEVILLE - A patron at the Isle of Capri Casino tests positive for COVID-19 after visiting March 17. According... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced they are expanding COVID-19 testing for patients and placing further restrictions on visitors to... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - According to a Kansas City International Airport Facebook post, someone has ripped several hand sanitizer dispensers off... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is stranded in Peru after the country closed its borders last week as COVID-19 spread... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Saturday was not the birthday that four-year-old Beckett Karr was expecting. Like most kids, he was looking... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - People waited in line outside DogMaster Distillery Sunday afternoon, not for their Vodka, but for hand sanitizer. ... More >>
in