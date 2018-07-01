Inmate Ordered to Trial in SW Mo. Killings

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A state prison inmate has been ordered to stand trial for the 2011 stabbing deaths of an elderly couple in their southwest Missouri home.

KYTV reports a Greene County judge found sufficient evidence to try 25-year-old Jose Huckleberry on two counts of first-degree murder plus burglary and armed criminal action. The ruling followed a preliminary hearing Monday.

Huckleberry was charged in February with killing 80-year-old Helen Willingham and her 81-year-old husband, Don Willingham, at their home west of Springfield.

At the time of the killings, Huckleberry was awaiting trial on a burglary charge for which he's now serving five years.