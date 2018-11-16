Inmate Population Reducing

FARMINGTON (AP) - Missouri is leading the nation in reducing its inmate population. State officials say that's thanks to changes in recent years designed to get offenders back on their feet. The number of people behind bars in Missouri declined by nearly three percent in one year. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says that's the largest percentage decrease in any state. Missouri has new supervision centers to house offenders who may have slipped up with probation or parole violations. It has a re-entry program to help inmates return to society, and even tools like a computer application that helps judges determine sentences. Some prosecutors don't like the computer program, saying it could lead to cookie-cutter sentencing despite different case circumstances.