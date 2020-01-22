Inmate Seeks Medical Parole
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri death row inmate is seeking parole so he can be treated for late-stage throat cancer. Brian Kinder claims he is getting in adequate health care in prison and has appealed to the Missouri Parole Board for early release to a medical facility. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that relatives of Cynthia Williams will fight the to keep Kinder behind bars. Relatives say Kinder is a danger to the public. He was convicted for the 1992 rape and murder of Williams in Crystal City.
